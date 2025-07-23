Forming capital market assumptions (e.g., long-term return, risk, and covariance forecasts) is a key step in forming well-performing portfolios. Most investment consultants and asset managers use complex global asset pricing models to do this, but do you really need the additional complexity of a global model? A new study by Nusret Cakici and Adam Zaremba casts some doubt.

The research trained machine learning algorithms on data in 45 stock markets over the thirty years from 1994 to 2024 to produce the best possible forecasts for the local stock market. They developed these models, allowing the algorithm to focus on the most reliable forecasting variables, but they did so in three different ways. They trained the algorithm with local stock market data only, regional and local data, and global, regional, and local stock market data. The hope is that if you include global training data, the algorithm will pick up on crucial international information that can improve the forecasts for the local market.

Sponsored content from the Wealth Club

Invest like the super-rich - free guide

It’s been touted as the "best party in town you never get invited to". The rich have been using Private Equity to grow their wealth for years. And overall, Private Equity has outperformed global stock markets over the past 25 years, although that's not a guide to the future. However, until recently it was strictly off-limits to private investors, unless you had tens of millions to spare.

Fortunately, that’s changing - the doors to Private Equity are being pushed open. This free guide from Wealth Club tells you what Private Equity is, how it works, what the risks are… and how you could invest from just £10,000. Download it here.

To cut a long story short, below is a chart with the alpha generated by the models for some major global stock markets and the average alpha across the 45 countries tested (if you are interested, you can look up your local stock market in the paper).

Forecasting alpha for key stock markets and local, regional, and global models

Source: Cakici and Zaremba (2025)

The most important observation in the chart is that for most markets, expanding the model to a more complex regional or global model hardly improves forecasting performance. Most of the time, the local stock market data is all you need.

Looking beyond the headline results, I find it interesting that the models in different countries tended to use similar forecasting variables in their approach. Valuation metrics like the Price/book ratio, price momentum variables like the share price relative to the 52-week high, and liquidity indicators are consistently selected across markets. But you don’t need to compare these key metrics to global averages to forecast the local market. You only need to look at local history.

However, some markets (notably frontier markets) still seem more fragmented, and including global market data can enhance forecasts. However, these markets are rare, and the benefit of adding global data declines over time.

They found the same results when they repeated the same analysis on industry groups and sectors. In the end, I conclude from this study that markets are indeed priced relatively efficiently in most markets and are increasingly priced the same way everywhere. The result is that you can reduce model complexity when trying to forecast stock markets and focus only on local market and stock price data. You lose very little performance but likely increase model stability and robustness.