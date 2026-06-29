Sometimes companies engage in green actions not because they are trying to save the environment, but because it is good for the bottom line. Why do you think every hotel nowadays asks you to reuse your towels? It’s to save on laundry costs rather than to reduce environmental damage. But do intentions matter to investors and consumers?

Augustin Landier from HEC and his collaborators wanted to find out and arranged for a couple of lab experiments. They invited 1,400 volunteers to participate in an online experiment where they were asked how much they were willing to pay for a stock. The stock pays a dividend of $2.6 per share, and investors are informed that, due to its production techniques, pollution damage to society is reduced by $0.9 per share.

Then the investors are informed that the CEO justified using this production technique either as a means to reduce cost and maximise profits, as a means to act pro-socially and reduce harm to society overall, or as both good for society and the company’s bottom line.

While some volunteers were asked how much they would invest in the stock of this company, others were asked how much they would be willing to pay for the products the company manufactures.

The chart below shows how much the value stated as dividend and the value stated as pollution reduction changed the willingness to pay. It also shows how much the justification for the use of pollution-reducing techniques mattered to the willingness to pay.

Willingness to pay for stocks and goods

Source: Landier et al. (2026). Note: ** and *** denote statistical significance at the 5% and 1% level, respectively.

Clearly, the size of the dividend mattered by far the most for investors, while the amount of pollution damage avoided mattered a lot as well. But as you can see, the justification for why the pollution-reducing technique was used changed the willingness to pay as well.

If the CEO clearly justifies the actions of the company as profit-maximising, investors will reduce the price they are willing to pay for the shares and the goods the company produces. If the company does what it does for prosocial reasons, they are willing to pay more. And if the company emphasises both profit-maximising and pro-social motives, it is somewhere in the middle.