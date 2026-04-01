Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Andy's avatar
Andy
5d

My work introduced the Chinese Moonshot Kimi model to use in our Claude Code setup instead of Anthropics models. Promises to be similar in quality but a lot cheaper which my boss likes.

And played around a bit with the free Chinese Minimax and free opencode (claude code alternative) at home. It's no Claude but it's pretty damn impressive too.

It also makes me wonder about the moat that Anthropic or OpenAI have...

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
5d

We were also very close to achieving nuclear fusion...

In any case, we’re focusing on white collars just as the world is about to be flooded with robots that will replace millions of workers in logistics and factories.

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