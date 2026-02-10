Short-termism by corporate managers is a real problem. We know that when managers focus too much on managing quarterly earnings results, they can lead a company astray and reduce long-term profits. Indeed, a survey of 400 executives in 2005 found that some 78% of executives would destroy economic value in exchange for smooth earnings.

Since then, 20 years have passed and the question of whether companies should report earnings every quarter or less frequently remains unresolved. But we have seen two things change since then. Corporate earnings guidance has become more common and more frequent, and index funds have become a larger share of the market.

This made a team from the University of Washington wonder if the short-termism of executives has become worse over time, and if so, if this has been driven by the rise of price-insensitive buyers (i.e. index funds).

To test this, they invited 47 experienced corporate managers with an average of 26 years’ experience in finance or accounting into a lab and asked them to choose between different corporate strategies. One strategy (Strategy A) has less predictable earnings but is expected to create larger long-term returns. The other strategy (Strategy B) has more predictable earnings in the short-term but is likely to lead to smaller total returns. Strategy B, then, is a short-sighted strategy that aims to smooth earnings from quarter to quarter.

The participants were grouped along a 2x2 setup. They were either running a company with 10% ownership by index funds (low index fund ownership) or 40% ownership by index funds (high ownership). And they were instructed that the firm they work for either had given earnings guidance for each quarter over the last three years or had provided guidance just once during the previous three years.

Here is a chart that shows what share of the participants chose the short-sighted Strategy B in the lab.

Share of managers choosing a short-term strategy

Source: Kamrath et al. (2025)

Independent of the level of ownership by index funds, managers who work at companies that provide more frequent earnings guidance make more short-sighted decisions. Their incentive is to keep investors happy by stringing them along from quarter to quarter and meeting targets every three months, even if that comes at the cost of long-term earnings growth.

The other thing that they found is that managers who work at companies that have a larger share of index fund investors tend to become more short-sighted in their strategy as well, but only when they are at a company that has in t he past given more frequent guidance.

This has less to do with the rise of index funds than with the fact that index funds replace long-term shareholders on the register. With fewer long-term shareholders, the incentive for the managers of a company becomes more to keep the company in an index, so the index trackers don’t sell the shares. And to keep the share price high, one needs predictable, smooth earnings. So they become more short-sighted and focused on quarterly guidance as well.