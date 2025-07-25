Are you a retail trader? Suffering from too little sleep? I suggest you don’t trade today and go to bed early tonight.

There is more and more research that shows the vital importance of sleep for human performance. Some time ago I wrote about how even the small interruption of sleep patterns from daylight savings time influences the analysis of professional equity analysts.

A team from the University of California checked the performance of retail traders in the US and how sleep deprivation affects them. To do that, they did something quite ingenious. They noticed that there is a natural experiment with different lengths of sleep going on every day in the US.

The US stock market in New York opens and closes at the same time every day, but people across the US go to bed at different times because they live in different time zones. Now, imagine two retail traders, one living just east of a time zone border and one living just west. Most likely, they will go to bed at roughly the same local time (say 10pm), but that means by the time the New York Stock Exchange opens, the person who lives just east of the time zone border will have had one hour less sleep than the person living just west of it.

Time zones in the continuous United States

Source: Han et al. (2025)

Using data from more than 40,000 US retail accounts, the study looked at the average returns of the investors based on their location in the US. The chart below shows the average two week returns of the households over the six years the data was collected (by the way, this study uses the famous Barber and Odean data from 1991 to 1996, so while the performance levels my by completely different today, the time zone effect has likely not changed). As you can see, there is a sudden jump in return between people just west and east of a time zone border. This jump may look small (roughly 11.4 basis points per day) but amounts to a whopping 2.4% monthly return difference.

Performance difference of retail traders around a time zone border

Source: Han et al. (2025)

Another way to analyse the data is to look at the longitude of the homes of retail traders. The closer to the equator one lives, the smaller the seasonal changes in the length of the day.

In summer, when days are longer, more people in the northern parts of the US have shorter nights and less sleep than in the south. Meanwhile, in winter, people in the north will have had a longer night and presumably better sleep than people in the south.

So, in summer, people in the northern parts of the US should have lower returns. And indeed, during the summer months, retail investors that live in the northernmost 25% of the lower 48 have on average 41 basis points lower daily returns than people living in the southernmost 25%. In winter, though, they catch up some of it and tend to have a 51 basis point higher daily return.

Length of day in the north and south of the US for two cities in the same time zone.

Source: Han et al. (2025)

Benjamin Franklin said that “early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise”. It seems that at least on the wealthy bit, he was right.