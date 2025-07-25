Klement on Investing

Gunnar Miller
9h

When I worked in the US out of New York, firm employees in San Francisco would definitely complain about how they had to "live like vampires" going to bed at around 19-20:00 local time and waking up at 03:30 to be in the office by 04:30 for the 07:30 New York morning call. It was indeed a hard life.

So European-based traders should be in an ideal position to absolutely crush it trading US markets: They're 5–6 hours *ahead* of New York. The NYSE opens at 15:30 or 14:30 local time (depending on daylight saving time). That means a European trader can get a full night's sleep, start their day at a normal hour, prepare during the morning and early afternoon, and be fully alert and informed by the time US markets open. This setup is almost ideal as rhythms are is aligned; people are alert and cognitively sharp in mid-afternoon. There’s also plenty of time to digest news, review pre-market data, and even observe the European market open and trends beforehand.

The only downside I can see is that companies host earnings calls and press releases at hours convenient for US investors and media, not Europeans. The NYSE/Nasdaq closes at 10:00 PM in Germany, not a great time for the post-close analysis or trading earnings reactions. This could affect swing traders or options traders who need to respond to end-of-day price action.

Unless it's better to simply ignore all that noise, go to bed instead, and wake with five-six extra hours to make trading decisions.

