My latest opinion piece for Reuters is out. It touches - of course - on the war in the Middle East but on uncertainty in general. Most importantly, I compare the different sources of uncertainty and try to point to what matters most.

Equity investors seeking clarity should be careful what they wish for

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Financial markets famously hate uncertainty, but getting answers to many of the open questions currently hanging over markets may end up offering investors little comfort.

read the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/equity-investors-seeking-clarity-should-be-careful-what-they-wish-klement-2025-06-23/