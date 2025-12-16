Gold had a fantastic year. It started 2026 at $2,625/oz. and crossed the $4,000/oz. threshold for the first time on 8 October. That’s a more than 50% return in ten months. Investors are getting greedy again, and there were a lot of stories about the boom in gold prices and what was driving them throughout 2025. And of course, investors have started to throw around big numbers.

Just like in 2011 when the last gold rally was on, Claude Erb and Campbell Harvey are warning investors that they shouldn’t get carried away with their enthusiasm for gold.

Before I go on, I should probably make two disclosures:

I have been a long-term investor in gold. I started investing in it between 2006 and 2007 when it was trading between $500/oz. and $800/oz. And while I sold my gold ETF holdings when I bought my house in London ten years ago, I still own physical gold.

I have a mild case of PTSD from Erb and Harvey’s previous papers on gold and commodities. I spare you the details, but between 2007 and 2009, I was on a mission to convince the colleagues at the firm I was working in at the time to include gold and commodities in their multi-asset portfolios. My colleagues used the working paper version of these Erb and Harvey papers to argue that gold and commodities should not be part of a well-diversified portfolio. The discussions got so heated that our bosses had to step in and tell us to shut up and move on.

In their new paper, Erb and Harvey basically make the same arguments that they made more than a decade ago. First, they show that gold is a poor inflation hedge. In the very long run (though that may mean a very long time, as I will discuss tomorrow), gold managed to keep up with inflation. Still, even over investment periods as long as a decade and more, gold often failed to hedge against inflation. That pours a bucket of ice water on the current narrative that gold prices are rising because people fear inflation rising in the US.

Gold vs. inflation

Source: Erb and Harvey (2025)

At the end of the day, the price of gold is driven by demand and supply of the physical metal, and what has changed over the last 25 years, according to them, is that we have seen a new source of stable demand enter the market: gold ETFs. The chart below shows that gold prices have been structurally higher in the last 25 years since gold ETFs have been launched.

The price of gold and ETF demand

Source: Erb and Harvey (2025)

Which brings us to the obvious question: Given that gold prices are so high, why should gold continue to rally?

Erb and Harvey see no reason except one. They argue that if reforms to regulatory requirements for commercial banks were to allow them to hold gold as reserves, it could unleash a huge amount of new demand that could push gold prices permanently higher. They argue that central banks are not only allowed to hold gold as reserve assets but do so in substantial amounts. But commercial banks are currently not allowed to count gold holdings as reserve assets. Of course, this has historic reasons because paper money was linked to the price of gold, so central banks demanded a monopoly on owning gold as reserves to prevent commercial banks from printing their own money. But the days of the gold standard are long gone. So, Erb and Harvey argue, it is inconsistent that central banks can hold gold reserves, but commercial banks cannot.

Yeah, that doesn’t convince me. When have accounting rules or regulations ever been consistent?

Anyway, if you assume that this is not going to happen, then we are back to the old chart that Erb and Harvey have shown for years now – the relationship between the gold price and its future real return. The chart below also shows the price of gold at the time when the paper was written in March 2025. Obviously, we are in a somewhat different price range now but I am sure, you can mentally adjust the chart as needed.

Gold price and future real return on gold

Source: Erb and Harvey (2025)