In the US, the backlash to ESG investing is so intense that ESG investors may sometimes feel like outcasts. Indeed, experiments with startup founders and venture capitalists in the US show that there is something like an ESG segregation that reduces access to capital for ESG startups. But this segregation can be overcome.

Even though there is no empirical evidence that ESG investing reduces returns or corporate profits, the notion that ESG investors sacrifice shareholder value for their values is one of the most stubbornly repeated prejudices against these investments.

Even if investors don’t openly admit to these prejudices, they certainly are susceptible to them, as Ye Zhang and Eric Zou have shown with two experiments. They recruited 409 founders of US startup companies and 129 venture capitalists and gave each of them 16 counterparties to assess.

Startup founders were asked which VC they would want to contact and how much funding they would ask for. VCs were asked which startup companies they would like to contact and how much funding they were willing to provide based on the initial information given. The trick was that randomly, half of the counterparties presented to the volunteers were showing not just financial information, but also that the counterparty puts special emphasis on ESG issues.

The chart below shows how the additional ESG information changed the willingness to contact and the funding amount if an otherwise identical counterparty was emphasising ESG issues.

Reduction in willingness to contact and funding due to ESG emphasis

Source: Zhang and Zou (2025)

The bars on the left of the chart show that startup founders are 1.28 percentage points less likely to contact a VC that emphasises ESG in its investment priorities, and the requested amount of funding is also reduced (by about 0.8%). The bars on the right of the chart show that VCs are about 3.1 percentage points less likely to contact startups that focus on ESG compared to startups that don’t mention ESG in their pitch material and are inclined to invest about 5% less in them.

However, the effect was almost entirely due to conventional startup founders and VCs. Founders who themselves were interested in ESG topics were slightly more likely to contact VCs that emphasise ESG in their profile and vice versa. This creates a segregation effect, where ESG investors and ESG startups are more likely to do business with each other and non-ESG businesses and investors do the same, while non-ESG businesses and investors are reluctant to jump the fence.

But the good news is that this reluctance can be overcome. When asked what drives the reluctance to invest in SG startups, VCs said that startups may not focus on profits and growth enough and may be distracted by their ESG goals. Startup founders, meanwhile, argued that VCs that emphasise ESG in their profiles may impose too many restrictions on the startup to scale quickly.

When the researchers did a follow-up experiment where they first addressed profitability issues and convinced VCs that a startup is a good investment on the economic merits alone, and then introduced ESG goals, VCs were more likely to invest in startups that emphasise ESG issues. But as always, profits come first, ESG comes second.