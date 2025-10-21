My latest piece for Reuters takes aim at the lack of follow-through to the Draghi Report in Europe. While that is a huge missed opportunity to fix some of the systemic problems of Europe, it might not matter that much in the next fife to ten years because of two other developments.

EU gets a lousy ‘Draghi report’ card. But it might not matter

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - It has been more than a year since Mario Draghi presented his eponymous report urging the European Union to invest heavily to improve productivity and economic resilience. The follow-through by the EU has been roundly criticised. But the region may not need to worry about that.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/eu-gets-lousy-draghi-report-card-it-might-not-matter-2025-10-21/