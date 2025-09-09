My latest Reuters opinion piece is out this morning. I address the recent rise in long-term government bond yields and why I think the US and Europe are heading into two different futures where Europe and the UK have a decent chance to halt the rise of bond yields in 2026 while the US has not.

Europe could escape the bond ‘doom loop’. The US, not so much

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Long-term bond yields spiked globally last week, stoking fears about the ability of governments to finance their deficits. Sensible fiscal policies in Europe may stop this "doom loop" in 2026, but there is little reason to believe the U.S. will be so lucky.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe-could-escape-bond-doom-loop-us-not-so-much-2025-09-09/