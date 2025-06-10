My latest opinion piece for Reuters has been published and this time, I take a look at the upcoming NATO summit and the difficult maths around increasing defence budgets.
European defence supercycle means scrapping deficit fears
June 10 - European defence stocks have been on a tear since the devastating conflict in Ukraine started in 2022, a trend that has only accelerated since announcements of European rearmament plans. But the beneficial economic impact of the European defence supercycle may be heavily dependent on how it’s financed.
Read the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/european-defence-supercycle-means-scrapping-deficit-fears-2025-06-10/
Adam Tooze a few days ago 'Chartbook 389: Europe's zombie armies. Or how to spend $3.1 trillion and have precious little to show for it'
“$3.1 trillion on European defense over a decade ... really? Can you send us the data please.”
The reaction of my editors at the FT to an early draft of my recent op ed on European defense policy was more than understandable. Can it really be true?'
https://adamtooze.substack.com/p/chartbook-389-europes-zombie-armies
Two questions:
1 What danger?
2 Where's the GDP growth of that 3 T?