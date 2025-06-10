My latest opinion piece for Reuters has been published and this time, I take a look at the upcoming NATO summit and the difficult maths around increasing defence budgets.

European defence supercycle means scrapping deficit fears

June 10 - European defence stocks have been on a tear since the devastating conflict in Ukraine started in 2022, a trend that has only accelerated since announcements of European rearmament plans. But the beneficial economic impact of the European defence supercycle may be heavily dependent on how it’s financed.

Read the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/european-defence-supercycle-means-scrapping-deficit-fears-2025-06-10/