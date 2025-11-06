Yesterday, I wrote about how China’s ascent as a global high-tech manufacturer mostly came at the expense of the major European high-tech manufacturers. Obviously, this decline in European manufacturing might mean that the continent lost many manufacturing jobs, at least as a share of total employment. Or did it?

Some time ago, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical agency, launched a research database with employment data called the ‘Full International and Global Accounts for Research in Input-Output analysis’ (Figaro; one has to wonder how drunk they were when they came up with the name).

Unlike traditional statistics, this detailed database not only aggregates employment by the usual sectors, but by subsystems. In essence, the entire manufacturing process from start to finish is captured in this database, including any handoffs between classic manufacturing activities (e.g. the manufacture of electrical equipment) and manufacturing-related services like transport and distribution, but also the knowledge-intensive services like CAD of electrical equipment, patent and copyright services rendered, IT services for the manufacturer, etc. This provides a more accurate estimate of the true level of employment in the manufacturing sector in EU member states.

Claudio di Berardino, Stefano D’Angelo, and Alessandro Sarra used this data to estimate the change in employment in the core EU economies’ manufacturing sector during the rise of China from 2010 to 2020. And they found that if you measure the manufacturing sector more comprehensively, there has not been a decline in employment relative to other parts of the economy. The chart below shows that, when measured at the crude sector level, the share of people employed in manufacturing has declined by 0.5 to 1.5 percentage points in the 2010s. But if measured along the entire value chain, only Germany has seen a significant decline in employment.

Change in employment share of the manufacturing sector from 2010 to 2020

Source: di Berardino et al. (2025)

The difference between the two statistics comes from the services provided as part of the manufacturing value chain. In particular, Knowledge-Intensive Business Services (KIBS) include IT services, market research, contracting, and legal services, among others. In the past, such services would have been performed by in-house employees and captured as part of the sector employment in manufacturing industries. Today, these services are often outsourced to law firms and IT services companies, etc. That means that a sector accounting of employment would today classify them as service jobs, but in the past as manufacturing jobs.

Change in KIBS employment from 2010 to 2020

Source: di Berardino et al. (2025)

Clearly, this doesn’t help the factory worker, who lost his job because production was outsourced to China or business was lost to a Chinese competitor, but it shows that the decline of manufacturing may be overstated in traditional statistics and the media alike. Manufacturing today is simply much more technology-intensive and, as a result, much more of a mix of services and classic manufacturing, rather than just ‘making stuff’.