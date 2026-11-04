Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Michaël Hillaert's avatar
Michaël Hillaert
5h

As a European having lived in different EU countries, I have noticed real estate is by far the preferred investment. People often buy property without much thinking, take on large mortgage, while stocks are seen as too risky or capitalistic. Always found it a bit strange.

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
9h

It took 10 years of intensive study, and then the advent of agentic AI, which allowed me to model my research, to convince me to invest in the stock market...

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