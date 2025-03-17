My latest opinion piece at Reuters is out. It is a concise version of an argument I made for clients of Panmure Liberum last week on why I think Europe is on the verge of a new secular bull market.
Europe’s fiscal splurge could herald decade-long bull market: Klement
March 17 - After 15 years of underperformance, European stock markets have outpaced U.S. equities by more than 17.0% in euro terms since the start of the year, partly thanks to announcements of massive spending plans in Germany and the European Union.
Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/europes-fiscal-splurge-could-herald-decade-long-bull-market-klement-2025-03-17/
And here's a shameless plug of my own piece from back in December arguing that it was time for peak pessimism on Europe: https://open.substack.com/pub/thinicemacroeconomics/p/trump-could-make-europe-great-again?r=1oa8fn&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
You just caught me in time, thanks. Forecasting is difficult when it is about the future.