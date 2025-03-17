My latest opinion piece at Reuters is out. It is a concise version of an argument I made for clients of Panmure Liberum last week on why I think Europe is on the verge of a new secular bull market.

Europe’s fiscal splurge could herald decade-long bull market: Klement

March 17 - After 15 years of underperformance, European stock markets have outpaced U.S. equities by more than 17.0% in euro terms since the start of the year, partly thanks to announcements of massive spending plans in Germany and the European Union.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/europes-fiscal-splurge-could-herald-decade-long-bull-market-klement-2025-03-17/