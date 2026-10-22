Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Daily Print Desk's avatar
Daily Print Desk
2d

The hopeful part of that map is that Europe still leads in semiconductors and green tech, two of the complex fields. It makes me wonder whether those fields already have more cross-border teams than the rest. Mario Draghi's 2024 competitiveness report made a similar point, that EU research money is spread across many national programs instead of being pooled at scale. If that's the bottleneck, it's a rules problem more than a talent problem.

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
3d

The useful counterfactual is whether Europe’s disadvantage shrinks in fields where standards, funding and researcher mobility are already harmonised. Green tech and semiconductors may be the revealing exceptions: if they outperform despite complexity, they could show which institutional frictions matter most, rather than treating fragmentation as one undifferentiated variable.

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