Europe is famously fragmented. Even within the EU (not to mention the wider European region), different countries have different rules and regulations and businesses and researchers who are trying to collaborate have to find a way through the jungle of institutions, rules and regulations.
Compare this situation with the US, where academic researchers and businesses developing new technologies face essentially one system of grant-making institutions and one system of regulations. It is much easier to engage in research collaborations with other universities and businesses if you are in the US than if you are in Germany, trying to collaborate with someone in Spain or the UK.
This isn’t a problem in a world where research can be done within one institution, but when it comes to AI, quantum computing, biotech, etc., the research efforts are becoming increasingly complex and require more and more collaborators, each with their own speciality. And this means that the less fragmented research and innovation landscape in the US provides a distinct advantage compared to Europe.
A team from Harvard and the European Commission tried to measure the fragmentation of the academic and private sector research and innovation landscape by measuring collaborations in patent filings and scientific publications. Then they scored the complexity of the research field in general and arrived at the map below for scientific publications.
Research and innovation fragmentation in Europe and the US, and the complexity of research
Source: Balland et al. (2026)
What this chart shows is that Europe has an advantage over the US in fields like engine and pump technology, telecommunication technology, but also green tech and semiconductors. The US, meanwhile, has an advantage in medtech, biotech, life sciences more broadly, and computer technology.
The darkness of the spots indicates the complexity of the fields, and they make it clear that in more complex fields, the US has a clear advantage. Meanwhile, the only complex research fields where Europe leads the US are in green tech and semiconductor research. The authors of the study conclude that the higher fragmentation of the research environment in Europe is becoming an increasing obstacle to competing with the US in cutting-edge research for the 21st century.
The hopeful part of that map is that Europe still leads in semiconductors and green tech, two of the complex fields. It makes me wonder whether those fields already have more cross-border teams than the rest. Mario Draghi's 2024 competitiveness report made a similar point, that EU research money is spread across many national programs instead of being pooled at scale. If that's the bottleneck, it's a rules problem more than a talent problem.
The useful counterfactual is whether Europe’s disadvantage shrinks in fields where standards, funding and researcher mobility are already harmonised. Green tech and semiconductors may be the revealing exceptions: if they outperform despite complexity, they could show which institutional frictions matter most, rather than treating fragmentation as one undifferentiated variable.