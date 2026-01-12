Europe's unloved auto sector may surprise investors in 2026
My latest Reuters column is out, and it focuses on the much-hated European automotive sector. It has a ton of problems, but in 2026, it might be a dark horse for outperformance.
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - After two years of significant underperformance, the European automotive sector is finally showing signs of a turnaround. Could this much-hated sector become an outperformer in 2026?
The headwinds remain strong.
Could it be that these shifts in investment positions are due more to stock market factors than (prospective!) changing earnings? Institutional investors move in after underperformance, provided the fundamentals are solid (the European automotive sector is not going anywhere). So this feels a lot like regression to the mean to me.
It is hard to imagine things getting worse than they are. But perhaps that's a trap ;-)
But are these Chinese cars really good?
Are they better than my gasoline T-Cross?