Older people among my readers will remember the time when there was – for a while – a discussion about how the US stock market had significantly higher returns between yesterday’s close and today’s open (when there were no trades at all) than during the day. Those were the innocent days of an era long gone, aka 2018, when we were all naïve and enthralled by a bull market that couldn’t be derailed by anything.
This effect was so promising that it even led to the launch of the Nightshares S&P 500 ETF in June 2022 – a product that was so successful that it was liquidated in in August 2023. As I wrote shortly after the launch of these ETFs, the finding of an overnight return in the S&P 500 was likely a statistical fluke because no such effect could be seen in the UK or Europe.
I promise it wasn’t my fault that the product failed.
Indeed, a new study by Thomas Perreten and Martin Wallmeier shows that the effect disappeared after the pandemic. What makes the study interesting, though, is that they seem to find why the effect existed in the US in the first place: Hype.
They noticed that stocks with large trading volume just after markets opened were the main driver of the overnight effect. For the uninitiated, trading volumes are heavily concentrated during the last hour of the day. Institutional investors typically want to trade when liquidity is highest which means they tend to wait until the end of a trading day to execute their orders. This becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Because big institutions focus their trading on the last hour of the day, this is where volume is highest and this is when other institutions want to trade in the future as well.
But some stocks buck the trend and have a U-shaped trading volume with large volume both in the first hour and the last hour of the day, as exemplified by AMD (in contrast to Ametek) in the chart below.
U-shaped vs. L-shaped volume patterns
Source: Perreten and Wallmeier (2025)
If you group portfolios by the ratio of trading volume in the first vs. the last hour of the day you can reproduce the same outperformance that you get in the classic overnight effect.
Performance of portfolio by volume patterns replicate the overnight effect
Source: Perreten and Wallmeier (2025)
So, which stocks have this suspicious U-shaped trading pattern? One clue is given by the two companies used to demonstrate the volume pattern above. I bet most readers will know AMD, the semiconductor company, but hardly anyone will have heard of Ametek (honestly, I had to look up what they did myself), even though it is a large company with a market cap of c.$40bn, about the same as Adidas and mining giant Anglo American.
The study found that stocks that generated a lot of investor attention, both from retail investors and institutions alike saw their trading volume rise significantly at the market open in reaction to overnight news. And as books filled pre-open by these eager investors in hype stocks, they moved prices artificially higher at the open and created this effect.
This can explain why there never was an overnight effect in the UK and Europe. We simply don’t have that many hype stocks so the few hype stocks that show this effect simply become drowned out by an otherwise more rational market.
And it can explain why the overnight effect has disappeared since the pandemic. Once the pandemic was over, two things happened. Retail investors who had lots of time to trade in lockdown are now out and about (or trading in crypto, but that is another story) and since 2022, while there have been hypes in US stocks like AI, markets are much more in the grip of macro and geopolitical events which drown out the hype stocks.
I don't see in the study any mention of futures and options.
Option broker dealers, who are typically short puts or long calls, are long the lesser known option Greek, Vanna (how delta changes when implied volatility changes)
When implied volatility decreases overnight (a common scenario when volatility futures are in contango), Vanna causes the delta of these options to decrease, leading dealers to buy back futures contracts to remain delta-neutral. This buying pressure supports futures prices during overnight sessions, especially when liquidity is low.
The overnight effect of Vanna is usually supportive (bullish) in normal market conditions, but during periods of market stress or uncertainty, this effect can reverse, causing selling pressure instead. For example, before risky events, protective puts become expensive, dealers hedge by shorting futures, and volatility spikes, reversing the usual Vanna-driven overnight price support.
The interaction between volatility crush (falling implied volatility) and dealer hedging can create feedback loops where dealers reduce short hedges by buying futures, which further compresses volatility and encourages more buying.
I used to wonder if some of it may be due to Europe's longer trading hours spreading things out a bit more (US is 09:30-16:00, UK 08:30-16:30, Europe 09:00-17:30.
Since I read your study charts as also incorporating the 246 trading days a year that *don't* include quarterly earnings, could it also reflect a US regional aversion to after-hours / ECN trading? I.e., are Europeans more trusting? I recall New York traders refering to after-hours trading as "the badlands" with super-low liquidity and spreads you could drive a truck through ... only the naïve or the truly desperate traded off-exchange because you'd get picked off.
I have another theory: US public companies and markets act much more like clockwork on corporate announcements, especially earnings. Announcements on the tape at 16:01 *after* the closing bell. Give people an hour to digest the numbers. Then have an exactly one-hour-long management conference call to discuss the results 17:00-18:00. Then a few hours of major broker analyst call-back conversations. That means that when the market opens, everyone's had 17 1/2 hours to calmly plug all the new numbers into their spreadsheets, write their reports, think everything over, and get a good night's sleep before make an informed trading decision for the open. The opening bell's as orderly as the start of a horse race. Then managements tend to stay in the office for a few days after earnings somthey're reachable for follow- up questions.
Europe's a mess by comparison. Earnings tend to be released right *before* the open, leaving still-groggy investors and analysts scrambling to pore over the numbers even as trading commences. Managements don't schedule their earnings calls until the afternoon, ostensibly for the convienience of US investors, but which leaves six-seven trading hours in which the stock can swing around wildly without management input. This is made even worse by companies who hold in-person press conferences in the late morning, forcing the investment community to read *reporters'* interpretations of verbal management comments on the broad tape whilst waiting until they can finally clarify things from managements themselves later that day. In addition, these eventual management investor conference calls can stretch on for hours and hours, because so much misinterpretive damage had been done earlier in the day. Then, after the calls end, managements head off on two-week investor road shows, rendering them unreachable just when they're needed most to answer follow-up questions.
When I first started working in Europe, I was also shocked to receive a fax (remember those?) with company results a few hours before the official release (while markets were still open) because I worked for "the house broker". Perhaps that's to mitigate the fact that the "house broker" is also expected to feed all your competitors lunch at corporate presentations on your premises. Unless this has been subsequently addressed, there's also a cohort who gets the numbers early.