I have previously written about how having children doesn’t make them happy, while having grandchildren does. Or, to put it simply: Children make you happy as long as you can give them back. Of course, it would be Italian researchers who would fight back and say that this may oversimplify things…

So Dalila de Rosa from the Italian Ministry of Economics and Finance and her collaborators measured the happiness of Italians along a range of dimensions from 1993 to 2023. They found that people who are married or live with a partner are generally happier than singles. Whether you measure their life satisfaction in economic terms, health, work, leisure, and their feelings about their family or their friends, all of that is as expected and has been shown in the literature one way or another before. Effectively, it shows that humans are social animals and we need other people to be happy.

But what about children? The chart below shows happiness along a range of dimensions split between people with and those without children.

Children are expensive and ruin your leisure time

Source: de Rosa et al. (2026)

The charts show that having children reduces economic happiness and leisure happiness because they are expensive. Then they want to go to Disneyland, which nowadays ruins even a family with two incomes. And Disneyland is absolute gobshite. The little bastards…

But on the other hand, they improve satisfaction with your health and with your friends. So, it’s not all bad. In the US, you at least save on healthcare costs, which makes up for the trip to Disneyland.

Another interesting exercise they did (because they are Italians) is to test whether religious people are happier. We know from happiness studies that religious people on average are happier than atheists. But as the charts below show, that is only the case in terms of having more meaningful friendships and closer bonds with other people. Economically speaking, or in terms of happiness with work or leisure, it doesn’t do anything. But hey, what are friends good for, absolutely nothing, eh?

Religious people are happier about their friendships

Source: de Rosa et al. (2026)