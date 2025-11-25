It’s been a while since my last piece for Reuters due to me travelling on business, etc. But here is my latest piece where I stick my head out and ‘predict’ the Fed will cut interest rates far more than markets expect. the result: A sugar rush economy in 2026.

Fed may generate sugar rush in 2026

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s stance has recently shifted from dovish to hawkish and back again, leaving investors uncertain about the prospect of aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts next year. But the central bank remains under political pressure to ease quickly. So if history is any guide, we may yet see a sugar rush economy in 2026.

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/fed-may-generate-sugar-rush-2026-klement-2025-11-25/