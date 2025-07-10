Klement on Investing

Carl Tornell
I fear this is a sign that the asset inflation of the last twenty years or so has made people immune to the dangers of debt. Everything, more or less, has increased in value, so debt hasn't been a problem. We're in for a horrible awakening at some point.

