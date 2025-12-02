Klement on Investing

Gianni Berardi
5h

Thank you for the reading suggestions.

A couple of thoughts on fascism:

Umberto Eco described what he called eternal fascism. 14 characteristics define it, and we find them perfectly embodied in Putinism.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ur-Fascism

In my opinion, one characteristic is missing from the list: a ruling class closely linked to the dictator, sharing his economic interests. It is a trait common to all dictatorships, from right to left (think of Maduro and the like).

As long as the bond lasts, so does the leader.

I have read the Wall Street Journal report. The interests of Putin and his associates may begin to diverge, with all the consequences that this entails.

The point is that I doubt Putin's successor will be democratically elected and will genuinely have the best interests of the people at heart.

