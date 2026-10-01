Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
Oct 1

There's no way AI can make you rich by itself, trading stocks, futures, options, crypto etc.

There's an Ontological Limit

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Mxzllr's avatar
Mxzllr
Oct 1

As much as I sympathize with the overall assessment, we should "watch where the puck is going, not where it is right now":

- These are economical, lightweight models. 3.1 Flash-Lite is already 7 months old and "ite!

- Even so, the improvement from 85% to 91% is a lot, errors basically fell 40%.

I would love to see a repeat of this paper with today's models or in a year. The models will only get better.

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