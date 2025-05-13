My latest opinion piece for Reuters is up. This time I look at the upcoming EU-UK summit next week. While all eyes are on the actions of the U.S., the UK government appears to be quietly working to undo some of the damage done by Brexit.

Forget Trump. A UK deal with the EU is what matters: Klement

May 13 - The comprehensive trade deal announced by the U.S. and UK governments last week was a damp squib, but that shouldn’t worry Downing Street. The bigger prize is closer collaboration with the European Union, and that could accelerate after the UK-EU summit next week.

The bottom line of the U.S.-UK trade agreement is that most British exports to the U.S. will remain subject to a 10% tariff. This could reduce exports by 0.7% in the next 12 months, based on my calculations using the World Bank WITS trade model.

Read the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/business/forget-trump-uk-deal-with-eu-is-what-matters-klement-2025-05-13/