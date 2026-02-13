Klement on Investing

Shefaly
5h

In case you missed this: "SpaceX weighs June IPO timed to planetary alignment and Elon Musk’s birthday".

https://www.ft.com/content/0ee356cb-5c77-4686-9392-260520369122

JP Morgan is rumoured to have been interested in astrology:

https://www.reddit.com/r/AskHistorians/comments/os63pb/comment/h6n1m97/

The Chinese are not really weird. They are just more open about their beliefs.

Gianni Berardi
5h

A few days ago I came across this post on Substack:

China: The civilization that never needed God

https://arnaudbertrand.substack.com/p/the-civilization-that-never-needed

In fact, who needs God when you have the best astrologists in the world?

I would like to read beyond the title, but my religion prevents me from paying for Substack.

Anyway, one thing must be said:

Religion in Italy was experienced more as a superstitious factor than as introspection and intimacy with the divine.

This is probably one of the reasons for people losing faith in Catholicism.

