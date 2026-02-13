Chinese people are weird. I don’t mean that in a pejorative way. Rather, they have a culture that is clearly very different from Western culture. One area where this is apparent in the investment world is the superstitions Chinese investors have.

If I come across a study that says that investing based on the cycle of the moon or your personal horoscope works, I immediately know that it is a study that I can use in my Friday posts about the ridiculous and weird side of finance.

Yet, while hardly anyone in the West would invest their money based on their horoscope or superstitions about numbers, this is something that happens enough in China that it can influence markets (see here or here).

To test how big this effect is, a team of researchers asked 84 Chinese venture capital investors and 280 Chinese individual investors to participate in a lab experiment. In this experiment, they split the participants into two groups. One group was given information on a stock and asked if they wanted to invest in that stock. The other group was given additional information in the form of a Chinese or Western fortune-telling report that predicted the decisions the investor makes would turn out positively or negatively.

Here is how the willingness to invest changed depending on the presence of a positive or negative fortune-telling report.

Influence of fortune-telling reports on willingness to invest

Source: Xu et al. (2025)

Clearly, when it comes to fortune-telling reports, Chinese horoscopes have more influence on Chinese investors than Western horoscopes. And the effects are large. A positive Chinese horoscope increases the willingness to invest by more than 20 percentage points.

And what is even more worrisome is that venture capital fund managers are swayed by horoscopes even more than the average Chinese individual investor. Aren’t these guys supposed to be more sophisticated?

And since next week is Chinese New Year:

Happy Chinese New Year, everyone!

May the coming year bring all of you good fortune.