Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Immanuel Santosh's avatar
Immanuel Santosh
Oct 13

The same implicit bet sits quietly in Indian retail portfolios — long-duration debt funds, target-maturity funds, US-focused index funds all carry a macro assumption most clients never framed as a bet at all.

In my work the pattern is consistent: allocation gets chosen by product category, not by the assumption it embeds.

Reply
Share
Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
Oct 13

Great piece.

It reminded me of my economic history exam. One of the textbooks was all about the concept of long-run breakthroughs during the first industrial revolution.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joachim Klement · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture