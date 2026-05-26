Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Chris Dion's avatar
Chris Dion
18h

Given seemingly high demand and rental rates for GPUs going higher, what leads you to believe these data centers will not get built?

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
Pip McIntyre's avatar
Pip McIntyre
21h

How to reduce electricity demand and uneven strain on the grid:

Stop British people putting the kettle on so often

There you are, problem solved.

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