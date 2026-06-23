My home country, Germany, is doing an interesting experiment in the next ten years. The country that historically had extremely strict fiscal rules and among the lowest budget deficits in the developed world is spending €500bn on infrastructure and another €500bn on defence. In total, this is €1,000bn or 25% of German GDP in fiscal stimulus over the next ten years.

The German Council of Economic Experts went through the German budget line by line to see how much of this fiscal stimulus is wasted. It showed that, compared to the best possible outcome (what they call the ‘investment scenario’), about half is wasted in the form of accounting gimmicks and government consumption that doesn’t boost growth. But even so, Germany will experience a GDP growth boost of about 6.5 percentage points in the next seven years or almost one percentage point of extra GDP growth per year. Money well spent, if you ask me, even though it could theoretically be spent better. As former German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck said: “Politics is the art of the possible, the attainable – the art of the next best.”

German fiscal spending boost

Source: German Council of Economic Experts

Other countries may do well to imitate German spending on infrastructure and defence to boost not only our ability to defend against Russian aggression, but also to boost economic growth. Yet, Anna Sznajderska and her colleagues provide a cautionary note.

They looked at the fiscal stimulus across the EU in the pandemic and the recession that followed the pandemic years and found that the fiscal multiplier (how much growth one euro of fiscal stimulus generated) depended heavily on the fiscal rules a country had. Countries with stricter fiscal rules, like Germany, but also Italy and the Netherlands, tend to see stronger growth following a fiscal spending boom than countries with weaker fiscal rules. If you want to know how strict the fiscal rules are in your country (if you live in the EU), you can look that up here.

In the meantime, here is a side-by-side comparison of the growth impact of the same fiscal impulse in countries with weaker fiscal rules and countries with stricter fiscal rules. The driver behind this is simple. Countries with stricter fiscal rules have more credibility with investors that they will reduce deficits after the fiscal spending spree is done. That means their bond yields tend to remain lower even if the country is spending more on fiscal stimulus. And that means that less of the fiscal stimulus is eaten up by higher interest spending in later years.

Fiscal multiplier and fiscal spending rules

Source: Sznajderska et al. (2026)

And if you remember my post about the US and its excessive deficit spending recently, it tells you a lot about how efficient fiscal stimulus is going to be in the US compared to Europe.