Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
12h

Are there any serious studies on the impact of new energy sources on OPEC+ countries and on how they should respond to maintain their current levels of growth?

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4 replies by Joachim Klement and others
jbnn's avatar
jbnn
10h

They’ll keep hanging on to that ‘The Russians are coming’ line for dear life as it allows the EU to pull another rabbit from its hat: ‘defense’ expenditures do not have to be recorded as such on member state balance sheets so that their finances don’t look even worse than they already are. Technically the military expenses do not exist…Germany, the NL etc i.e. the prudent nations still have room on their balance sheets but the attempts to grow their militaries (sans the personnel mostly, the money goes to production) sees gov’s look for other expenses to cut. Tomorrow public transport is on strike in the Netherlands while a previous healthcare cut has been scrapped. Gov’s are scrambling and not because the Russians are coming - if they were we’d have conscription all across the EU, not conscription on paper - but because they have become like those guys in the Chinese circus keeping a dozen plates spinning in the air.

European output will continue to happen at structurally higher energy prices, the innovative push from defense investments will be subdued because military expenditures have a smaller generic footprint than investments elsewhere (personnel is typically the first item on the list, i guess this is why most EU military spending is directed at stuff instead of people, which, if the Ruskies really are coming, isn’t logical at all).

And we can't expect much from our education systems either, obsessed as they are with just energy transitions, gender sensitivities and systemic all encompassing racism. European universities produce middle class white collar desk jockeys, not engineers or future war heroes.

Our gov’s are just looking for a short term economic shot in the arm as German industry is declining from high fuel prices and hope for some positive effects later. Gov’s are trying to avoid tax increases but the subsequent cuts in social spending push more voters to populist and neo conservative parties. Which fuels the EU drive towards censorship, which fuels the drive to populists etc etc.

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