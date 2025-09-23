Klement on Investing

Martin Schwoerer
1h

what I'd like to understand is: does this mean the Fed Put is dead? At which point do central banks become impotent? Is QE no longer an option when debt is, say, 150% of GDP?

We know that the central bank of Turkey can't open the floodgates -- they've been open for years. Likewise, there's nothing central bankers can do to fix stagnation in Argentina (going on for generations) or Hungary (going on for decades). But these are all small-fry cases.

Scott Lichtenstein
21m

I guess the one 'saving grace' for the US economy has always been defence spending or welfare for the rich depending on your perspective that at 52% of non discretionary spending has always been a Keynsian 'pump prime' for the economy but if spending gets so out of whack to income even financial engineering may come up short. Considering Trump has already been through 4 bankruptcies, maybe the US will be his ultimate triumph!

