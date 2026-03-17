Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
1h

"Show me the incentive and I'll show you the outcome." — Charlie Munger

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GD's avatar
GD
1h

Cathie Wood. Lol. Good one, JK.

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