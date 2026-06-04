Last year, I wrote a post showing that hedge fund managers have an inkling when they are going to underperform, and it can be measured with their SEC Form PF filings. Unfortunately, that information is not public, but I am glad to see that thanks to textual analysis tools, we can quantify the tone of fund managers’ investment letters. And that gives investors important clues about future performance as well.

A team around Anastasija Tetereva from Erasmus University in Rotterdam used the fund manager letters available in the SEC’s EDGAR database to analyse the tone fund managers strike in their letters to investors.

Specifically, they measured the following dimensions:

Negativity: The ratio of negative words used by the fund manager.

Confidence: The ratio of strong modal words conveying certainty and high confidence versus weak modal words conveying uncertainty.

Personalness: The share of words referring to the fund manager and/or her team.

Complexity: The share of complex words used and the length of the sentences.

Similarity: How much overlap is there between the shareholder letter and the previous shareholder letter.

The chart below shows the correlation between an increase in each of these variables and the fund’s return in the subsequent six months. I have shown all regression coefficients, even though only the confidence variable is statistically significant, to give you an idea of the directionality.

Correlation between fund manager language and future fund returns (2006-2016)

Source: Tetereva et al. (2026). ** indicates statistical significance at the 5% level.

As you can see, letters to investors that are more confident are a signal for future strong fund performance. At the same time, a more negative tone indicates lower future returns (though this is not statistically significant).

The above results are pretty weak, but they become much stronger and more indicative of future returns in times of high market uncertainty. If the data is tested for the period of the financial crisis 2007 to 2008, the tone fund managers strike in their investor letters becomes highly correlated with future fund performance.

Correlation between fund manager language and future fund returns (2007-2008)

Source: Tetereva et al. (2026). *** indicates statistical significance at the 1% level.

During these times of high uncertainty, most fund managers will tone down the certainty and confidence used in their letters, because the world is objectively harder to predict. But when you encounter a fund manager who still expresses confidence and engagement (measured via personalness), that usually is a good sign for future strong fund performance.

Meanwhile, if letters to investors become more convoluted and complex, it tends to reflect confusion in the fund manager’s mind (I have long been an advocate of using ‘plain English’; confused and complex sentences or the use of jargon are an expression of not having thought through a problem properly). And if fund managers don’t update their views or resort to boilerplate statements repeated in every letter to investors, it tends to show that they don’t know what to do.

In the research, they quantify those variables and show that using them enables investors to rank funds by future expected returns and create superior performance via improved fund selection. Most of us will not do that systematically, but the research tells us what to look for in fund manager letters.

Unfortunately, many fund managers are also reading these posts, and I just gave them a way to ‘game the system’…