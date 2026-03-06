In German, there is a common saying that ‘Gelegenheit macht Diebe’, which apparently translates into ‘Opportunity makes the thief’. The fact that I have heard the German saying many times in my life, but never before heard the English version, tells me that concerns about property theft are much more prevalent in Germany than in the UK or the US.

Ok, in the US, I wouldn’t steal anything even if there was an opportunity because someone might just come out of the house and empty his AR-15 assault rifle in my general direction. It’s the same reason I never use my car horn when somebody cuts me off in the Southern parts of the United States…

Anyway, take a look at the two charts below and see if you notice something.

Platinum group metal prices (top) and thefts of motor vehicles and car parts in the US (bottom)

Source: Foong et al. (2026)

The charts come from a study by Gerald Foong and his collaborators. As you can see in the chart in the upper half, prices for palladium doubled and prices for rhodium quadrupled from 2019 to 2021. The driver behind this sudden price explosion is that these two metals are used in catalytic converters in cars, and in 2019, China introduced stricter environmental rules for cars. Thus, demand for catalytic converters increased rapidly in China and created a global supply shortage, which dramatically increased prices for palladium and rhodium.

Nobody really knows why prices for palladium and rhodium fell again after 2022, but the authors of the study speculate that this may have been driven by the rapid adoption of EVs in China, which reduced demand again.

In any case, if prices for these metals are high, thieves can make a quick buck by stealing the exhaust systems of cars and then extracting the palladium and rhodium from the catalytic converters in them. And that is exactly what happened in the US (and as far as I remember, all over Europe as well). After all, stealing a catalytic converter is easy. You just crawl under a car parked on the street or in a quiet parking spot and use a flex grinder to cut off the converter, and you are good to go. Takes a couple of minutes (not that I speak from experience).

Then all you need is a friendly, unscrupulous chemist to help you extract the 2-6 grammes of palladium or rhodium from the converter and sell it to an equally unscrupulous metals trader and Bob’s your uncle.

Of course, this only makes sense when metal prices are high enough to justify the costs and the risk, but from 2019 to 2022, that was obviously the case. Once metal prices dropped, the crime wave ebbed, and owners of petrol cars have been safe again.