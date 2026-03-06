Klement on Investing

Not honking your horn in the South made me laugh, very wise!;-) This article reminded me of the Eagles song, Desperado - 'Desperado, why don't you come to your senses?...'. If you're stealing catalytic converters for raw material it's time to take a long, hard, look at your life... and put on Desperado...

The same price-drives-theft dynamic applies to copper as well. With copper prices at $3.70 a pound in mid-2007 compared to $0.60 a pound in 2002, thefts from telephone and power company assets increased sharply. Some estimate that for every 10% rise in metal prices, there's roughly a 20% uptick in thefts. The scale is significant. The U.S. Department of Energy https://www.energy.gov/oe/articles/updated-assessement-copper-wire-thefts-electric-utilities-october-2010 estimates that copper theft has grown into a $1 billion per year problem, with thieves targeting construction sites, abandoned buildings, and commercial HVAC units. This year, copper prices reached all-time highs partly due to new data center construction and tariff speculation, and thefts followed. There were over 15,000 destructive attacks on domestic communication networks between mid-2024 and mid-2025, with copper theft a major driver, affecting more than 9.5 million customers https://edition.cnn.com/2025/12/22/economy/copper-wire-theft-att-outages .

Sadly, for someone as data-driven as you, unlike cars and parts, there's no comprehensive database for copper wire theft, and researchers have had to assemble several partial datasets just to estimate trends. Car theft is reported to both police and insurers in a fairly standardized way. Copper theft is scattered across utilities, telecom companies, municipalities, construction sites, with each tracking it differently (or not at all). Stolen bare copper is also very hard to trace, since once it's stripped and sold to a scrap dealer, it's essentially untraceable.

The consequences can also be far more diffuse than a stolen car; roads going dark, emergency calls failing to connect, hospitals losing internet, with replacement costs passed on to consumers through higher utility bills. So the full social cost is probably quite underreported compared to something as discrete as a stolen vehicle.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metal_theft

