Gelegenheit macht Diebe
In German, there is a common saying that ‘Gelegenheit macht Diebe’, which apparently translates into ‘Opportunity makes the thief’. The fact that I have heard the German saying many times in my life, but never before heard the English version, tells me that concerns about property theft are much more prevalent in Germany than in the UK or the US.
Ok, in the US, I wouldn’t steal anything even if there was an opportunity because someone might just come out of the house and empty his AR-15 assault rifle in my general direction. It’s the same reason I never use my car horn when somebody cuts me off in the Southern parts of the United States…
Anyway, take a look at the two charts below and see if you notice something.
Platinum group metal prices (top) and thefts of motor vehicles and car parts in the US (bottom)
Source: Foong et al. (2026)
The charts come from a study by Gerald Foong and his collaborators. As you can see in the chart in the upper half, prices for palladium doubled and prices for rhodium quadrupled from 2019 to 2021. The driver behind this sudden price explosion is that these two metals are used in catalytic converters in cars, and in 2019, China introduced stricter environmental rules for cars. Thus, demand for catalytic converters increased rapidly in China and created a global supply shortage, which dramatically increased prices for palladium and rhodium.
Nobody really knows why prices for palladium and rhodium fell again after 2022, but the authors of the study speculate that this may have been driven by the rapid adoption of EVs in China, which reduced demand again.
In any case, if prices for these metals are high, thieves can make a quick buck by stealing the exhaust systems of cars and then extracting the palladium and rhodium from the catalytic converters in them. And that is exactly what happened in the US (and as far as I remember, all over Europe as well). After all, stealing a catalytic converter is easy. You just crawl under a car parked on the street or in a quiet parking spot and use a flex grinder to cut off the converter, and you are good to go. Takes a couple of minutes (not that I speak from experience).
Then all you need is a friendly, unscrupulous chemist to help you extract the 2-6 grammes of palladium or rhodium from the converter and sell it to an equally unscrupulous metals trader and Bob’s your uncle.
Of course, this only makes sense when metal prices are high enough to justify the costs and the risk, but from 2019 to 2022, that was obviously the case. Once metal prices dropped, the crime wave ebbed, and owners of petrol cars have been safe again.
Not honking your horn in the South made me laugh, very wise!;-) This article reminded me of the Eagles song, Desperado - 'Desperado, why don't you come to your senses?...'. If you're stealing catalytic converters for raw material it's time to take a long, hard, look at your life... and put on Desperado...
The same price-drives-theft dynamic applies to copper as well. With copper prices at $3.70 a pound in mid-2007 compared to $0.60 a pound in 2002, thefts from telephone and power company assets increased sharply. Some estimate that for every 10% rise in metal prices, there's roughly a 20% uptick in thefts. The scale is significant. The U.S. Department of Energy https://www.energy.gov/oe/articles/updated-assessement-copper-wire-thefts-electric-utilities-october-2010 estimates that copper theft has grown into a $1 billion per year problem, with thieves targeting construction sites, abandoned buildings, and commercial HVAC units. This year, copper prices reached all-time highs partly due to new data center construction and tariff speculation, and thefts followed. There were over 15,000 destructive attacks on domestic communication networks between mid-2024 and mid-2025, with copper theft a major driver, affecting more than 9.5 million customers https://edition.cnn.com/2025/12/22/economy/copper-wire-theft-att-outages .
Sadly, for someone as data-driven as you, unlike cars and parts, there's no comprehensive database for copper wire theft, and researchers have had to assemble several partial datasets just to estimate trends. Car theft is reported to both police and insurers in a fairly standardized way. Copper theft is scattered across utilities, telecom companies, municipalities, construction sites, with each tracking it differently (or not at all). Stolen bare copper is also very hard to trace, since once it's stripped and sold to a scrap dealer, it's essentially untraceable.
The consequences can also be far more diffuse than a stolen car; roads going dark, emergency calls failing to connect, hospitals losing internet, with replacement costs passed on to consumers through higher utility bills. So the full social cost is probably quite underreported compared to something as discrete as a stolen vehicle.
