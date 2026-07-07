Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Eelco Ubbels's avatar
Eelco Ubbels
4h

Momentum crash warnings and record positioning conviction rarely arrive as a coincidence.

Information Technology carries the widest overweight across the current 68 asset manager reports, 73.3%, exactly the corner most exposed to the pattern your research flags.

A crowded trade doesn't need a catalyst to unwind. It just needs enough people to remember, at the same moment, that it was crowded.

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