One of the eternal questions in stock markets is whether they are global or local in nature. I have written in the past that in order to forecast stock markets, a local model tends to be good enough, and you don’t gain anything by including global variables.

Also, I have written in the past that the correlation between local and global cycles in stock markets tends to be close to zero in the long run, but in the era of globalisation after 2000, global and local cycles have increasingly become synchronised.

But this global synchronisation has declined periodically in the 21st century. In the aftermath of the financial crisis, it declined because the US and China fared much better than Europe coming out of the crisis. During the pandemic and its aftermath, the world also increasingly localised as different countries had different pandemic lockdowns and faced different supply chain disruptions in the years following the lockdowns.

And now we have the global trade war started by the Trump administration that should lead to another decoupling episode in global equity markets. But instead, an analysis by Carlos Medel from the Chilean Central Bank shows that the economic cycles across 28 countries are increasingly synchronised. He calculated the common global factor of economic policy uncertainty and how much local economic policy uncertainty is driven by this global factor.

Global synchronisation of economic policy uncertainty

Source: Medel (2025)

In a sense, we are in the middle of another globalisation phase where a common global influence drives economic policy uncertainty in every country around the globe. And no prizes for guessing which factor that is, given that the increase in global synchronisation happened in late 2024 and early 2025 with the most recent peak in March/April 2025…