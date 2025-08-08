For some reason unfathomable to me, Gen Z (and even some Millennials) are increasingly taking financial advice on social media. As you can imagine, there is an awful lot of misinformation on social media, and financial influencers are no exception. However, not everyone falls for misinformation and trades on false news. Some do, however.

A team from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Sydney set out to determine who is more likely to react to financial misinformation, especially when it is repeated multiple times. As Joseph Goebbels is supposed to have said (though he probably never did): “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

To check who falls for financial misinformation, the researchers recruited 114 students for a lab experiment and then presented them with a series of news headlines about stocks. The difference was that half the participants saw the headlines once and were then asked to rate them on how accurate they thought they were. The other half was shown the same headlines four times. The first time, they had to rate them on scales, such as how engaging or interesting they found the headlines. Then they saw them several times again for a total of four exposures.

Finally, the lab experiment asked the students to allocate $5,000 between stocks and a safe money market investment. They also asked the students to rate their confidence in financial matters and their investment choices.

The chart below shows that students who saw the headlines only once tended to invest the same amount in stocks, regardless of their level of confidence in their financial abilities. Meanwhile, students who were exposed to misinformation four times started to invest more in stocks if they were more confident in their financial skills.

The interaction of repeated misinformation and confidence

Source: Yun et al. (2025)

This experiment, together with two follow-up studies the researchers did indicate that for financial misinformation to have an effect, you need two ingredients: the misinformation must be repeated several times and you need a critical mass of confident (or should I say overconfident?) investors who will fall for the lie if it is repeated often enough.

And guess who are the most overconfident investors? As Brad Barber and Terrence Odean showed so nicely a quarter century ago, it is predominantly men and young single men who are overconfident in their financial abilities.

Is it any wonder that the cryptocurrency space and meme stocks are dominated by young men who think they are geniuses?

So, on this point, I have to agree with Goebbels (and I emphasise that this is the only point on which I agree with him). If you keep repeating a lie, (some) people will eventually come to believe it.