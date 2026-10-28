Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Dave B's avatar
Dave B
4h

So looking at the UK. The low level of gold reserves means? Genuine question.

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1 reply by Joachim Klement
Alex Castaldo 卡亚立's avatar
Alex Castaldo 卡亚立
5h

So a dollar's worth of gold is worth the same as a dollar's worth of any other liquid asset. Interesting.

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