Martin Schwoerer
20h

I was at an EV convention around 2008 where a keynote speaker said he was buying real estate in areas where he expected air quality to improve considerably. He probably got it pretty right! (Of course his timing wasn't half bad, either).

In terms of noise, I'd be careful. At speeds of over 70 km/h, tyre noises are more significant than that of combustion, so you'll get improved neighborhoods only where speeds are principally slow.

VibeQuant
4h

The noise barriers are common along highways in urban areas. Anything which would improve our urban fabric and transit options in the US would be welcome though.

