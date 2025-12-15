When it comes to ESG investing, there is a wide range of opinions on whether E and S matter, but there is a broad consensus that G matters. Good governance is important for companies and countries alike, and a new study of governance in 200 regions across the EU shows just how important it is.

In the study, the administrative regions of EU member states were assessed using data collected by the Quality of Government Institute at the University of Gothenburg. The institute measures dozens of variables that influence the quality of governance for almost 200 countries. For the 27 EU member states, regional indicators are available between 2010 and 2024 as well, which allows for a more granular analysis.

This granular data allows for assessing improvements in the quality of regional governance and the interaction with regional growth and wellbeing. We know that parts of Italy are more corrupt than others (no offence to my Italian readers). But corruption has declined in these regions. Did that drop in corruption lead to increased prosperity?

In short, the answer is yes. The chart below shows the change in GDP per capita in the four years after a one-point improvement of the quality of governance indicator for the region (the indicator can range from -3 to +3). A one-point improvement leads, on average, to a 3.8% increase in GDP per capita within four years. But as you can see, for poorer regions, which typically suffer from poorer governance to begin with, the impact is even larger at 6.1%.

Impact of a one-point increase in governance quality on GDP per capita

Source: Filip and Setzer (2025)

What is more, the authors tried to estimate how likely an economic crisis is based on the quality of governance in a region. The chart at the bottom shows the probability that a region experiences a strong decline in its GDP per capita that is in the 10% worst declines ever recorded as a function of the quality of governance. Such a strong drop in GDP per capita is very unlikely (about 2.5%) in regions with a strong quality of governance, but rises to almost 20% for the worst-governed regions.

Probability of a strong decline in GDP per capita at different levels of quality of governance

Source: Filip and Setzer (2025)