Politicians are very unpopular. Ok, that is an understatement, especially when you look at the public disapproval rate of US Congress shown below. Yet, despite – or because of – how unpopular politicians are, we are increasingly obsessed with politics. When Congress is in session, it dominates the news even more than normal and more so than in the past. And if you are anything like me, you get angry or at the very least annoyed every time a politician is interviewed in the news.

If you want to have another reason to be mad at politicians (as if you needed one), then let me tell you that them being on TV ruins the returns of your investments.

We know that people who are in a bad mood tend to be less risk-seeking and thus invest less in stocks and similar assets. This effect can be strong enough to impact the performance of stock markets. On days when the national mood is poor, stock markets have lower returns.

Guess what? When Congress is in session, it gets covered intensively in the news. This, in turn annoys and angers many people and puts them in a bad mood. The result is that they don’t want to invest in stocks and reduces market returns. Yosef Bonaparte has tried to estimate how big the impact is of government crowding out positive sentiment and came up with a reduction in daily stock market returns of 3.6bps per day when the House is in session and 1.1bps per day when the Senate is in session.

That doesn’t sound like much until you realise that the average daily return for the US stock market is about 4.8bps. Hence, when the House is in session, daily stock market returns are reduced by three quarters. When the Senate is in session, returns are reduced by about a quarter. And if both chambers are in session at the same time, returns are reduced by about two thirds.

As investors then, the best thing we could do is to stop politicians from entering Congress.

Disapproval rating of US Congress

Source: Gallup

PS: This study was done about politicians in Congress. Results about the occupant of the White house may be different. I will leave it to Yosef Bonaparte to do that study.