Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Oct 8

Terrific. Governments _in theory_ could also play with the maturity of newly-issued debt (long maturity when inflation and interest rates are low and short maturity when inflation and interest rates are high) to mitigate negative effects. I don't know of any that have done so, though.

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Raihan Kabir Fahim's avatar
Raihan Kabir Fahim
Oct 9

Surely a pointless war in the middle-east can solve this issue!

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