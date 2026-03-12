Investor psychology will never bore me. I have been a fan of behavioural finance and used it in my investment process for decades. But one of the common problems of behavioural finance is that there is no overarching theory that combines the many different biases we observe. So what happens when two behavioural traits which conflict with each other collide?

Take, for example, the disposition effect and greed. ‘Greed’ can be defined as the tendency for people to want more money and higher returns than they objectively need to reach their financial goals. So when they are buying a stock, for example, they will want to sit on this stock as its share price increases to achieve higher returns.

Contrast this ‘greed’ with the disposition effect, which is the tendency of investors to sell winning stocks too soon and hold on to losing stocks for too long, thus reducing their long-term performance.

I would have guessed that greedier investors are less prone to sell winners too soon and thus exhibit less of a disposition effect. Yet, according to a study from researchers at the Auckland University of Technology, the exact opposite is the case. Greedier investors show an even stronger disposition effect than the average investor.

First, a word of caution. This study was done by asking a very small number of students at the University (just 60 students) to participate in a laboratory experiment. So it is a low-powered study, but the results are nevertheless suggestive given the size of the observed effect.

The volunteers were asked to fill out a questionnaire, part of which was an assessment of greediness on a seven-point scale. Then they let the volunteers play the usual stock market games, where they could decide to sell a stock or hold on to it over time as the price of the stock fluctuated.

Here is the surprisingly large effect: For every one-point increase on the greediness scale (the average participant score on the seven-point scale was three points), the size of the disposition effect doubled! This increase in the disposition effect was driven mainly by an increasing likelihood to sell winners. For every one-point increase on the greediness scale, participants were 12% more likely to sell stocks held with a profit and 6% less likely to sell stocks held at a loss.

This meant that in this lab experiment, greedy investors had lower returns, since investor returns would have increased by 7.5% if an investor who sold a winning stock had held on to it for four more periods.

I don’t really know what to make of these results, but I speculate that greedy investors aren’t really greedy for more money or higher returns. They are greedy for more bragging rights and the ability to tell other people how much money they made with an investment. Greed, in this sense, comes from the desire to gain social status. The money doesn’t matter; the social status does.