Gunnar Miller
Decimare = “to take a tenth.” In the Roman army, if a unit committed serious misconduct, one soldier in ten might be executed as punishment. Decem is Latin for “ten.” That’s why some people feel strongly about “decimate = one in ten.” By the 17th–18th century, "devastate" was also in use, meaning “lay waste, destroy.”

Because decimate and devastate sound alike (same rhythm, similar Latin roots, both ending in -ate), words started to cross-influence in people’s minds. Over time, decimate started to be incorrectly pulled toward the “devastate” meaning.

If you want to be systematic about it, if the decline in bird variety is circa 2.5%, you could build one from the Latin for “fortieth” (quadragesimus = one-fortieth), as reducing by 1 in 40 = 2.5 in 100. So something like "quadragesimate" would be the logical parallel ... though if you actually tried to use quadragesimate in conversation, you'd likely be the only casualty.

Martin Schwoerer
Re-industrializing the U.S. is an idea that only a guy who never worked on an industrial job could have.

What people really want is a 1970s-style trade-off, where if you worked in a factory you could feed a family of four, buy a pleasant little house, and purchase a nice car every four years or so. But no Maga or Taco wet dream will ever bring that back.

I spent four months this summer doing work that had an element of hard physical labor. I lost around five kilos but aged by about two years. Let me tell you, manufacturing jobs are strictly for the birds (or against 'em, as it were).

