Donald Trump wants to bring back manufacturing jobs from overseas. But has anyone asked the birds what they think about it?

As we all know, manufacturing is a dirty business. Not in terms of corruption, but because it typically pollutes the environment and is noisy, among other issues. In general, if you ask anyone if they would like to live next to a steel mill or a car factory, they would politely decline and think you are a weirdo to even suggest such a thing.

Unfortunately, nobody asks the birds that live where factories are. They just have to deal with some humans showing up, building a massive building and suddenly pumping poisonous gases, dirt and other harmful particles into the neighbourhood. And as a new study shows, things get worse when a company is trying to meet or beat what humans call “earnings expectations” at “quarterly earnings” (not that birds know what earnings are, let alone a quarter).

By pairing the factory locations of US manufacturing companies with crowdsourced bird sightings from the eBird platform, the study showed that companies attempting to beat quarterly earnings increase manufacturing activity, which in turn increases pollution near their factories. The result is that, within a distance of up to 3 km around the factory, bird populations decline by 2.7% compared to firms that meet their earnings estimates. For a distance of up to 5km, the decline in bird population is still 2% larger for firms that meet or exceed their earnings expectations compared to firms that miss their earnings expectations. The variety of birds also decreases by about 0.5%, but this decline is not dependent on the distance from the factory, indicating that some bird species are more vulnerable to pollution than others.

Decline in bird abundance and variety near factories with increased output

Source: Thomas et al. (2024)

All joking aside, these are serious side effects to human manufacturing, but while I was reading the study, I simply couldn’t help but think of the video game Angry Birds, which may be more than just a silly game. It may be a training camp for the coming revenge of the birds, which our factories have decimated.