Jonathan Smart
14h

I think the issue is that it's all relative. Environmental regulations in much of the developing (but especially China) have been close to non-existent. This makes it hard for Western firms to compete (and explains a significant portion of the decline in heavy industry, concrete, petrochemicals, etc.). Although for Europe, energy costs are probably driving more of the "de-industrialization" than environmental regulations.

Edit: For example, China now produces 98% of solar wafers, 92% of cells, and 85% of panels globally (per IEA), largely due to cheap energy (thanks to coal) and no environmental regulations.

ToSummarise
16h

Doesn't this kind of miss the whole point of environmental regulation? The point isn't to boost exports but to limit/regulate environmental damage, ideally by internalising externalities.

The fact that you get a positive feedback loop above the 3.25 threshold with reduced energy dependency is a nice bonus, but I've never seen that as the sole - or even main - point of environmental regulation.

