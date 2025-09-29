A common complaint from businesses across Europe and the US is that environmental regulation has become too onerous and costly to follow and is starting to reduce the adoption of sustainable technologies. A new study indicates that they may have a point.

The researchers relied on the OECD Environmental Policy Stringency Index (EPSI) to assess whether environmental policy influences trade in goods across a set of 29 developed and developing countries. The EPSI measures how strict environmental regulation is, ranging from market measures like the price of carbon, to non-market measures and policy support for the adoption of wind, solar and R&D in renewable energy. The EPSI ranges from 0 (least strict) to 6 (most strict).

They then checked for threshold effects, where environmental policies may start to exert a greater impact on exports or imports. In both cases of exports and imports, they found clear evidence of such threshold effects.

The first threshold to consider is an EPSI value of 3.25. If environmental regulation stringency exceeds that threshold, a country’s imports decline by 5.4% for every 1% increase in electricity supply from renewable energy sources. This is good news because it means that once environmental regulation is strong enough, renewable energy buildout accelerates and increasingly replaces imports of fossil fuels and foreign electricity with domestically produced renewable energy. This is good news because it reduces geopolitical dependency in a world that is increasingly divided. And it is good news because a reduction in import dependency for energy commodities means that domestic energy prices become less volatile and more predictable.

The bad thing is the second threshold of 1.09. If environmental regulation is below this threshold, increasing adoption of renewable energy boosts exports. This relationship is particularly strong for developing countries, but also visible for industrialised countries. Essentially, if a country increases the production of electricity from renewables, greenhouse gas emissions of exported goods are reduced. Companies in developed markets that seek to reduce their greenhouse gas footprint tend to shift demand from other suppliers to the producers that use more renewable energy.

But there is also a tipping point when environmental regulation becomes so stringent that the boost to exports starts to fade. This happens when the additional costs of complying with environmental regulations are higher than the benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In developed markets, this threshold is very low, at 1.09, and the chart below shows that every major developed country has been above that limit for some time. Hence, environmental regulation is more of a burden than a benefit, at least for a country’s exporters.

Meanwhile, environmental regulations are not stringent enough in every developed country to create a positive feedback loop, where the increased adoption of renewables replaces fossil fuels and reduces import dependency. In the UK and Germany, the regulations are strict enough to do so, which means that while exporters feel the pain from increased compliance costs, at least these countries are reducing their dependency on fossil fuel imports. However, the US and Spain, as well as other countries, remain in a no-man’s land where environmental regulation is too stringent and hurts exports, yet not stringent enough to reduce import dependencies.

Environmental Policy Stringency Index

Source: OECD, Nouria et al. (2025)