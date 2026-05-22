Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gunnar Miller's avatar
Gunnar Miller
5h

"I am responsible for two of the worst songs in history. One is 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' and the other one is 'We Are the World.' Any day soon, I will go to the supermarket, head to the meat counter and it will be playing. Every f**ing Christmas." -- Bob Geldof

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Systematique's avatar
Systematique
5h

So This is how our Tax Money is spent. Or has Greenpeace paid for this „Research“ :)

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