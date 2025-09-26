My latest column for Reuters is available this morning. In it I talk about how rising government bond yields could put a dent into the AI boom.

High Treasury yields could slow AI boom - Klement

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tech giants are ploughing money into artificial intelligence, fueling the ongoing U.S. stock market rally in the process.

But rising long-term Treasury yields are jeopardising the investment boom in data centres and other infrastructure. Might the Federal Reserve end up bailing out these companies and the government by introducing yield curve control in 2026?

Read the full piece here: https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/high-treasury-yields-could-slow-ai-boom-klement-2025-09-26/