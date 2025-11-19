Geoeconomics, the interplay of geopolitics and economics, has become the main driving force in global markets in 2025. The use of sanctions, tariffs, and export controls has increased exponentially, and their impact on inflation, growth, etc., on a macro scale has been debated ad nauseam. But a new study sheds light on how individual businesses react to these developments.

Using large language models, the researchers read more than 364,000 earnings call transcripts between 2008 and 2025, as well as some 200,000 analyst reports from sell-side research houses and looked at how businesses and analysts discussed these geoeconomic pressures and how they reacted to them. Here is what firms and analysts have to say about how tariffs, sanctions and export controls influence key operational variables.

Firms’ responses to geoeconomic pressures

Source: Clayton et al. (2025)

As you can see, analysts and businesses agree that tariffs significantly increase both input and sales prices, while sanctions and export controls have a smaller impact. Export controls, meanwhile, trigger more domestic investments and investments in R&D. But no matter what, these geoeconomic measures negatively influence sales and profit margins.

The chart above, however, lumps companies in countries that impose geoeconomic sanctions together with companies in countries that are on the receiving end of sanctions, as well as third-party countries. The chart below splits businesses by the country in which they are located.

Responding to pressure, by country role

Source: Clayton et al. (2025)

Tariffs are particularly devastating to businesses in the country that imposes tariffs and less to businesses in the rest of the world. Meanwhile, the incentive to invest more heavily in domestic facilities and R&D is much higher for countries affected by tariffs and even more by countries affected by export controls from other countries. The incentive to backshore and bring production home is much smaller for businesses in countries that impose geoeconomic pressures.

To summarise then, while tariffs, sanctions and export controls have become far more common in recent years, they fail to do what they are sometimes expected to do, namely, incentivise more domestic investments to backshore production. Instead, they increase prices for domestic consumers and producers and reduce profit margins and sometimes sales. And this is not some economist or strategist saying this. These are business executives who are at the coalface saying that.