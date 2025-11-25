Professional reports from equity analysts are a curious thing. On the one hand, they are very structured to ensure compliance and a fair and non-misleading representation of facts and forecasts. On the other hand, every equity analyst I know does things a little bit differently. Thanks to large language models, we can now examine in granular detail what analysts pay attention to, how they value a company, and where their biases lie.

Using LLMs to analyse 2.1 million analyst reports, Francesca Bastianello and her collaborators found that analysts are not as thorough and comprehensive in their analysis as some may think. Rather, they tend to focus on a limited number of drivers for corporate profitability, and they change their focus depending on the macro environment. For example, during the recent inflation flare-up, analysts shifted their attention to the impact of supply chain disruptions and cost increases, as one would expect.

This constant shift in attention influences how analysts value a company. Indeed, the shifting focus of analyst attention explains more of the variation of company valuation differences over time than the valuation method used to value the company in the first place.

Despite this ever-changing focus of analyst reports, it is still possible to show how a typical analyst report is built. The chart below shows how much attention the average analyst report pays to different drivers of valuation. The introduction focuses on historical performance and often focuses heavily on past earnings and sales. In the middle part, the core body of analysis, the focus shifts more towards sales prospects and costs. Finally, in the final section, which focuses on key risks and valuation scenarios, the focus shifts more towards valuation metrics as one would expect.

The narrative arc of the average equity report

Source: Bastianello et al. (2025)

Analysts tend to use predominantly two methodologies to value a company. The most common one is some form of multiple, with P/E-ratios the most popular among them, but discounted cash flow models (DCF) are also very popular. Less common are sum of the parts valuations (SOTP) or valuations based on net asset values (NAV), an approach that is almost entirely restricted to real estate stocks and closed-end funds, in my experience.

Frequency of valuation methodologies

Source: Bastianello et al. (2025)

What I find interesting is that North American and Asian analysts are different from analysts anywhere else in the world. In every region except North America and Asia, the most commonly used valuation methodology is the DCF. But in North America and Asia, multiples dominate the valuation approach.

Frequency of valuation methodologies by region

Source: Bastianello et al. (2025)

This may sound innocent and just a quirk of regional traditions, but it comes with important consequences for the things analysts pay attention to when writing about a company. The final chart today shows the difference in attention paid to different valuation drivers between analysts who use a DCF to value a company vs. analysts who use multiples.

Attention allocation for DCF vs. multiples

Source: Bastianello et al. (2025)

Analysts who use a DCF pay far more attention to systematic risk, macro factors like inflation and interest rates and company investment activity. Analysts who use multiples pay more attention to customer behaviour, supply chain issues, products, and pricing.

But because multiples are the more popular valuation metric, analyst recommendations tend to overreact to the main drivers of these multiples, like a firm’s customer behaviour, its cost structure, profit margins, etc. Meanwhile, analysts underreact to macro drivers. And where analysts underreact, investors can make more money because future share price changes are larger.

However, what this analysis shows most of all is that one valuation methodology is not enough. Because different valuation methodologies force an analyst to focus on different drivers, using a blend of different methodologies is likely to give the most reliable valuation picture and return outlook.