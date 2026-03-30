I have written a couple of times about lobbying activities in the US, how they influence politicians’ votes and how anti-climate lobbying groups significantly outspend pro-climate lobbying groups. We know a lot about lobbying in the US. And we know quite a lot about lobbying in the UK as well, since it has a similar political system to the US, though in the UK, there is much less money involved in lobbying activities. But do you know how lobbying works in the EU?

No, it’s not via professional lobbying firms or well-funded think tanks. Indeed, if you try to find a list of political or business think tanks in continental Europe, you will be surprised how short that list is and how little you have heard of these institutions.

Which is why I am glad a team from Bocconi University in Italy has compiled an extensive dataset of lobbying activities in the EU.

One of the key challenges for businesses in Europe that want to influence policies is that they don’t know who to talk to. Henry Kissinger famously quipped, “If I want to call Europe, who do I call?”

The same is true for any lobbying effort. Do you talk to members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg? That isn’t necessarily helpful because majorities in the European Parliament are driven by broad coalitions not just of different parties in Parliament but of members of the same party from different countries. A conservative politician from Germany may have very different views about specific topics than his colleagues from the Spanish or Croatian conservatives.

Just think of the views about nuclear power and natural gas. When the EU decided which economic activities are considered sustainable technologies that can get EU funding for the energy transition, the French wanted to include nuclear power, while the Germans were adamantly against it. Meanwhile the Germans wanted to include natural gas while the French were adamantly against that. In the end, the compromise was to include both natural gas and nuclear power.

But even if you know who to talk to in the European Parliament, that might not help a lot. The European Commission in Brussels has most of the power in proposing legislation, etc. but unlike in the UK and many other countries, the executive does not consist of elected members of parliament. They are completely separate and even work and live in a different country from members of the European Parliament.

And finally, when it comes to the really important questions, neither the European Parliament in Strasbourg nor the European Commission in Brussels matter all that much. The really important decisions have to be taken by the national governments of the 27 member states.

The result of this mess is that lobbying isn’t really done by external lobby organisations but rather by the companies themselves using in-house resources. The chart below shows that in the US, lobbying is hardly ever done in-house in businesses, while in the EU, it is almost exclusively done in-house.

Fraction of in-house lobbying

Source: Dutt et al. (2025)

One result of this is that smaller companies in the EU do not engage in active lobbying because they simply don’t have the resources. This, of course, means that lobbying efforts are more disparate and more geared towards the interests of large multinational companies.

The disparate efforts are a good thing because they mean that companies in the same industry don’t always speak with one voice, which dilutes and weakens their influence over policies. The drawback is that smaller companies have no voice in the EU, and as a result, policies may be pushed more to benefit the largest companies in a sector.

Furthermore, lobbying efforts in the EU are more diverse in their targets. The chart below shows that there is a relatively constant number of meetings between industry and members of the European Commission. But when a new commission comes in, as happened after 2018, lobbying efforts shift towards expert panels that advise the incoming (relatively inexperienced) Commission members. Only in recent years did we see more lobbying directed at members of the European Parliament, which is more the approach taken in the US or in the UK.

Number of meetings by target policy maker

Source: Dutt et al. (2025)