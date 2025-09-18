There has been a lot of talk this year about governments’ excessive debt loads in developed countries. Of course, the poster child is the US with its deficit-busting budget, but in the UK, debt loads are also so high that they significantly constrain government policy.
These constraints on governments also spill over to the private sector, helping to drive the slowdown in GDP growth observed in countries with high debt-to-GDP ratios. Note that after the financial crisis, the idea was that once debt-to-GDP ratios exceeded 90%, growth slowed down. This was based on an Excel error in the influential Reinhart and Rogoff study that found the threshold effect. But while there is no single threshold when growth slows down, it remains a well-established fact that countries with higher debt loads see a decline in GDP growth.
One driver of this slowdown is that debt costs rise, and governments must spend more on debt servicing while reducing spending on other areas that could boost growth. Another is that the increasing long-term government bond yields also increase the cost of debt for businesses.
One area where this increase in cost of debt matters a lot is research and development, as Can Sever points out. If you look at the R&D intensity of different US manufacturing industries, you can see that several of them spend a multiple of their annual capital expenditures on R&D. This is only possible if they can capitalise R&D and find the required financing for it, usually in the form of longer-term debt.
R&D intensity of US manufacturing industries
Source: Sever (2025)
But if financing becomes more expensive, businesses have to cut back on R&D investments, which in turn reduces productivity growth in the long run and eventually hits GDP growth. Remember that for advanced economies like the US, the UK, or Europe, innovation is the key driver of GDP growth in the long run, especially when the working-age population is declining.
Sever estimates that as government debt-to-GDP ratios rise, the decline in R&D investment becomes persistent and gradually reduces GDP growth. It is a slow process, as the chart below shows, with the full effect only visible after five to ten years. But it is a persistent erosion of future growth thanks to our inability to live within our means.
Long-term impact of reduced R&D intensity on GDP growth
Source: Sever (2025)
not criticism, just some questions.
Corporate finance has become international; government debt is national. When Apple is financing R&D, does it matter how much Trump is increasing the deficit? Corporate bonds only correlate to treasuries to a certain extent. And the stock market... has historically correlated negatively to treasuries (and yep, I know that's no longer 100% the case).
To some extent, the contrary will be the case -- government-deficit-funded R&D spills off into the private sector.
(Of course, for small and mid-size companies, debt is still national).
Debt kills productivity and growth? Compare Bulgaria (low debt, low growth) to the USA (growing debt since Reagan, much better productivity).
That said, I still find the logic of Clintonist Globalism unbeatable (get the deficit under control, reap lower interest rates, invest more, enjoy a boom, circulus virtuosus and Bob's your uncle).
For the EU, debt to finance 'innovation' (a key EU slogan - as meaningless as a Von der Leyen speech), is a lovely excuse to increase EU debt and Brussel's control over member state finances.
Since the righteous green-inspired (e-)technocrats in charge of EU member states and the EU itself - and the UK for that matter - subscribe to magical thinking. See recent 'investments' in 'the green transition' and the 'digital economy'. Both supposedly highly inspirational to tech innovators while at the same time saving the world AND the EU economy.
Both have disappeared from the headlines and technocrat lips now as covid waned and covid was the excuse to create the funds. And they have nothing to show for apart from a few NGOs and 'fact checkers' that aim to control the bandwidth of allowed discourse in the EU (for our own good of course).
So it's on to the next round: debt for 'innovation & productivity' and for remilitarization (though there, most goes into wages but, thinking of Turchin's elite-overproduction thesis, that is not unwelcome to Europe's academics-looking-for-a-middle-class-salary-and-status).
When the subject 'debt for UA' gets on the table later you'll see the EU reel. For the big beneficiaries of EU agri funds (FR ,PL, ES, IT) are never going to hand over their share to UA however 'supportive' they appeared to be during the war.