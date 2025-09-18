Klement on Investing

Martin Schwoerer
3h

not criticism, just some questions.

Corporate finance has become international; government debt is national. When Apple is financing R&D, does it matter how much Trump is increasing the deficit? Corporate bonds only correlate to treasuries to a certain extent. And the stock market... has historically correlated negatively to treasuries (and yep, I know that's no longer 100% the case).

To some extent, the contrary will be the case -- government-deficit-funded R&D spills off into the private sector.

(Of course, for small and mid-size companies, debt is still national).

Debt kills productivity and growth? Compare Bulgaria (low debt, low growth) to the USA (growing debt since Reagan, much better productivity).

That said, I still find the logic of Clintonist Globalism unbeatable (get the deficit under control, reap lower interest rates, invest more, enjoy a boom, circulus virtuosus and Bob's your uncle).

jbnn
4hEdited

For the EU, debt to finance 'innovation' (a key EU slogan - as meaningless as a Von der Leyen speech), is a lovely excuse to increase EU debt and Brussel's control over member state finances.

Since the righteous green-inspired (e-)technocrats in charge of EU member states and the EU itself - and the UK for that matter - subscribe to magical thinking. See recent 'investments' in 'the green transition' and the 'digital economy'. Both supposedly highly inspirational to tech innovators while at the same time saving the world AND the EU economy.

Both have disappeared from the headlines and technocrat lips now as covid waned and covid was the excuse to create the funds. And they have nothing to show for apart from a few NGOs and 'fact checkers' that aim to control the bandwidth of allowed discourse in the EU (for our own good of course).

So it's on to the next round: debt for 'innovation & productivity' and for remilitarization (though there, most goes into wages but, thinking of Turchin's elite-overproduction thesis, that is not unwelcome to Europe's academics-looking-for-a-middle-class-salary-and-status).

When the subject 'debt for UA' gets on the table later you'll see the EU reel. For the big beneficiaries of EU agri funds (FR ,PL, ES, IT) are never going to hand over their share to UA however 'supportive' they appeared to be during the war.

