There has been a lot of talk this year about governments’ excessive debt loads in developed countries. Of course, the poster child is the US with its deficit-busting budget, but in the UK, debt loads are also so high that they significantly constrain government policy.

These constraints on governments also spill over to the private sector, helping to drive the slowdown in GDP growth observed in countries with high debt-to-GDP ratios. Note that after the financial crisis, the idea was that once debt-to-GDP ratios exceeded 90%, growth slowed down. This was based on an Excel error in the influential Reinhart and Rogoff study that found the threshold effect. But while there is no single threshold when growth slows down, it remains a well-established fact that countries with higher debt loads see a decline in GDP growth.

One driver of this slowdown is that debt costs rise, and governments must spend more on debt servicing while reducing spending on other areas that could boost growth. Another is that the increasing long-term government bond yields also increase the cost of debt for businesses.

One area where this increase in cost of debt matters a lot is research and development, as Can Sever points out. If you look at the R&D intensity of different US manufacturing industries, you can see that several of them spend a multiple of their annual capital expenditures on R&D. This is only possible if they can capitalise R&D and find the required financing for it, usually in the form of longer-term debt.

R&D intensity of US manufacturing industries

Source: Sever (2025)

But if financing becomes more expensive, businesses have to cut back on R&D investments, which in turn reduces productivity growth in the long run and eventually hits GDP growth. Remember that for advanced economies like the US, the UK, or Europe, innovation is the key driver of GDP growth in the long run, especially when the working-age population is declining.

Sever estimates that as government debt-to-GDP ratios rise, the decline in R&D investment becomes persistent and gradually reduces GDP growth. It is a slow process, as the chart below shows, with the full effect only visible after five to ten years. But it is a persistent erosion of future growth thanks to our inability to live within our means.

Long-term impact of reduced R&D intensity on GDP growth

Source: Sever (2025)