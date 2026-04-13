Nobody really knows how fast AI will develop and what the economic impact will be. It sometimes feels like you ask five people, and you get six different answers. And you don’t even have to ask any economist to get that confused. What to do then to get more clarity?

A team of researchers around Ezra Karger from the Federal Reserve thought, why not ask 69 economists, 27 AI industry specialists, 25 AI policy experts, 38 superforecasters, and 401 members of the general public? Then they asked all of them the same question and compared the answers. I mean, how bad can it be?

Well, let’s start with the expectations for how rapidly AI develops. The participants were confronted with three scenarios for AI progression to 2030 and asked which one they think is most likely. While the distribution is rather similar across the four groups (AI industry specialists and AI policy experts were combined as AI experts). AI experts and the general public are somewhat more optimistic that rapid progress towards something akin to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) can be made, while superforecasters are more conservative and tend to favour a slower development of AI.

Estimated probability of the AI progress scenario

Source: Karger et al. (2026)

But as you can imagine, there is a large disagreement within each of these groups about which scenario is more likely. This becomes particularly clear when looking at the respondents who expect AI to make rapid progress. In that case, there is enormous disagreement between the AI boosters who think that AI will develop AGI and become a dominant force in the economy everywhere and people who are leaning more towards rapid progress without creating too much of an economic impact. The sky is the limit, and nobody really knows how to handle this optionality.

Meanwhile, another result is more important, I think. When asked about how much productivity and GDP growth benefit from AI, all four groups were much more sceptical about growth acceleration from AI than AI boosters promise. Ok, the AI experts were more optimistic about the productivity and growth boost from AI than the other three groups, but I think that is partly a ‘talking your own book’ effect.

The bottom line is that for all four groups, a slow progress case in AI leads to essentially no productivity growth and no GDP growth acceleration. The moderate progress case leads to a mere 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points increase in productivity growth over the next five years, something that I largely agree with and correspondingly a 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point boost to GDP growth. Not really earth-shattering and certainly not the numbers you would need to justify lower interest rates due to the productivity gains from AI, as some Fed officials have claimed.

Finally, even in the case of rapid AI progress, the productivity gains and GDP growth acceleration are substantial, but except for the AI industry insiders, nobody thinks that, even in this case, growth will be more than 4% per year.

Estimated impact on GDP growth

Source: Karger et al. (2026). Note: Lines show medians of 50th percentile forecasts across participants. Shaded regions span from the median 10th to the median 90th percentile forecast.

There is more in the note about the potential impact on inequality and how to deal with the potential impact on employment, etc. You can read that yourself, but to me, the bottom line is that as long as you ignore the AI boosters á la Sam Altman and co. We can say that there is a large agreement among experts, economists and superforecasters that the economic impact of AI will be moderate at best and possibly less than that.