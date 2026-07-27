How fast money is warping market logic
Another opinion piece from me at Reuters ROI. This time, I follow the money, to borrow the expression and show, why I think stock markets are increasingly driven by fast money flows and what that means for semiconductor stocks.
How fast money is warping market logic
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - A tidal wave of "fast money" may be behind a series of seemingly irrational price swings in recent years, as fundamentals are seemingly being overwhelmed by the rush for the next big trade.
Check out the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/global-markets-roicolumn-pix-graphics-2026-07-27/
The Monday after Space X went public, I heard two parents talking in my son's judo dojo:
One of them had bought the shares. And from the way he was talking, it must have been the first time in his whole life…