Klement on Investing

Klement on Investing

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Gianni Berardi's avatar
Gianni Berardi
12h

The Monday after Space X went public, I heard two parents talking in my son's judo dojo:

One of them had bought the shares. And from the way he was talking, it must have been the first time in his whole life…

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