Another opinion piece from me at Reuters ROI. This time, I follow the money, to borrow the expression and show, why I think stock markets are increasingly driven by fast money flows and what that means for semiconductor stocks.

How fast money is warping market logic

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - A tidal wave of "fast money" may be behind a series of seemingly irrational price swings in recent years, as fundamentals are seemingly being overwhelmed by the rush for the next big trade.

Check out the full article here: https://www.reuters.com/commentary/reuters-open-interest/global-markets-roicolumn-pix-graphics-2026-07-27/