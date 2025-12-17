Klement on Investing

Majid Hosseini
13h

In my view, value is about asymmetry in information. In markets where information is difficult to collect, value persists. In US equities, there’s almost no value left because of the rapid transmission of information.

Gunnar Miller
10hEdited

"In the long run we are all dead." -- John Maynard Keynes, "A Tract on Monetary Reform", 1923.

Keynes used the phrase to argue against restoring the gold standard, stating that while some believed it would stabilize currency in the long run, it ignored the immediate economic hardships and inflation people faced in the present. The quote highlights Keynes's core belief that economic policy must address immediate problems (the "short run") because waiting for theoretical long-term adjustments ignores real suffering and instability. It's often misunderstood as nihilistic, but it's actually a pragmatic call to action, urging policymakers to focus on current conditions rather than abstract future equilibrium.

